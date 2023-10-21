Four homeless after Graham’s Hall fire

The destroyed house at Graham’s Hall, East Coast Demerara

A two-story concrete house located at Lot 4 Graham’s Hall Mission Ground, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was destroyed by fire this morning, rendering a family of four homeless.

Natyor Carbon, her young son, her reputed husband, and a disabled aunt resided at the house.

The fire started in the upper flat of the house at around 10:30h.

According to Carbon, she was in the yard washing clothes when she was alerted by her child that there was a fire in the house. She immediately rushed upstairs and managed to evacuate her son along with her aunt from the burning building as flames spread rapidly.

The blaze engulfed the entire upper floor within minutes, leaving the family with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene, but despite their efforts, the house was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical in origin but a full investigation is currently underway.