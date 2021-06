Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 45-year-old Kissoon Latchman who was found dead in his home at 16th Street Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The man, who…

A 37-year-old man who is accused of raping his ex-lover after she had accompanied him to the Alpha Hotel was on Wednesday slapped with a rape charge. Troy Jones, called ‘Curry’, of 97 James Street,…