Former West Indian Cricketer Clyde Butts dies in accident

The cricket fraternity has plunged into a state of mourning as news of the passing of former Guyanese and West Indian off-spinner circulated.

Butts passed away in a vehicular accident at Eccles on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) on Friday.

The 66-year-old plied his trade with the West Indies during the 1980s and played a total of 7 test matches, 87 First class matches and 32 List A games.

Butts also served as Chairman of the West Indies Selectors for an extended period of time in the early 2000s.