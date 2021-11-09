Former US Marine is on a hunger strike to protest imprisonment in Russia, family says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“We have received a report from an attorney that Trevor has begun a hunger strike to protest his arbitrary detention and Russian authorities’ numerous and flagrant violations of his basic human rights and his rights under Russian law,” Reed’s parents, Joey and Paula, and sister Taylor said in a statement Monday.

“While we are immensely proud of our son’s strength of character, we are also extremely worried about his health,” they said.

The Reed family said their concern is “magnified by Russian authorities’ decision to hold Trevor incommunicado,” making it “impossible” for them or the US Embassy to monitor his health.

Reed, who’s a former US Marine, started his hunger strike on Thursday, Paula Reed told CNN.

