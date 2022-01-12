Former Turkey international defender Ahmet Calik dies at age 27

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Former Turkey international Ahmet Calik has died at the age of 27, his former club Konyaspor confirmed on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet ?alik, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to our Konyaspor. Our condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our football player Ahmet ?alik,” the club said on Twitter.

A statement from the Turkish Football Association said that Calik died in a “traffic accident.”

“It is with deep sadness that we learned that ?ttifak Holding Konyaspor football player Ahmet ?al?k, who also played on our National Team, passed away as a result of a traffic accident,” it said.

“May Allah have mercy on the deceased; Our condolences to his family, relatives, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor Club and the Turkish football community.”

Read More