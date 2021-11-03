Former SOCU Head, Sydney James, wanted for questioning by police

Former Head of SOCU Sydney James

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for former Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Sydney James, who was sent on administrative leave and subsequently replaced under the previous APNU/AFC government.

This was after a special audit conducted at the agency had unearthed instances of mismanagement of funds and falsification of documents.

SEE FULL STATEMENT FOR THE GUYANA POLICE FORCE:

Mr. Sydney Charles James is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Obtaining Money by False Pretence and Fraud committed in Georgetown Guyana.

Anyone with information about that may lead to the arrest of Sydney James is asked to contact the Special Organised Crime Unit (S.O.C.U) on 225-3079, 225-3084 or the nearest police station.

Name: SYDNEY CHARLES JAMES

Date of Birth: 29th OCTOBER 1959

Ethnicity: AFRO-GUYANESE

Complexion: BROWN

Last Known Address: LOT 28 GEORGE AVENUE LAMAHA SPRINGS, NORTH RUIMVELDT

Offence: WANTED FOR QUESTIONING IN CONNECTION WITH A SERIES OF REPORTS OF OBTAINING MONEY BY FALSE PRETENCES COMMITTED IN GEORGETOWN, GUYANA.