Former Region 6 REO charged for cybercrime offence

Veerasammy Ramayya

Former Regional Executive Officer of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) Veerasammy Ramayya has been charged under the Cybercrime Act.

Ramayya, 75, of Whim Village, Corenrtyne appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Springlands Magistrate Court today.

It is alleged that Ramayya used a computer system to harass and humiliate Surujdyal Sahadeo called ‘Pandit Dave’, 43, of Crabwood Creek.

Shadeo is a pandit and also a councillor of the Region Six Democratic Council (RDC).

Ramayya pleaded not guilty and through representation from his Attorney Mirza Sahadat, he was released on his own recognizance. He will have to return to court on February 20 when the matter will be called again.

NewsAmericasNow.com