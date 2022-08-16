Former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 6 more years in prison

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A court in military-run Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six more years in prison after convicting her on four extra counts of corruption, state media reported on Tuesday.

The latest verdict in the series of secretive trials against the Nobel laureate takes her total jail term to 17 years and comes as the UN’s Special Envoy on Myanmar traveled to the country on Monday to address the “deteriorating (rights) situation.”

Suu Kyi, who turned 77 in June, was previously found guilty of multiple offenses ranging from graft to election violations.

On Monday, Suu Kyi was sentenced for charges of misusing funds from a charity to build a house and leasing government-owned land,according to the Myanmar News Agency (MNA).

Three other former government officials were also sentenced to three years in prison on similar charges, state media said.

Read More