The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

PPP General Secretary and former Home Affairs Minister Clement Rohee

Former Home Affairs Minister and People’s Progressive Party/Civic stalwart, Clement Rohee was moments ago sworn in as the government nominated commissioner on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Clement Rohee sworn in as GECOM commissioner by President Dr. Irfaan Ali

He replaced Bibi Shadick who passed away over the weekend.