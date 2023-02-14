Forestry Service continues to closely monitor regeneration along volcanic slopes

Forestry Service continues to closely monitor regeneration along volcanic slopes
The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture said it continues to closely monitor the regeneration of the vegetation on the volcanic slopes following the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano in 2021.

This statement was made by Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence during an interview with NBC News.

Mr. Providence said as they monitor the volcanic slopes they are appealing to people who are hiking to these areas not to destroy any of the vegetation they come into contact with.

