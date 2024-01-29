Fmr. river dam squatters receive keys to new houses

The living conditions along the river dam compared to the new houses

Thirty squatters, previously residing in makeshift dwellings along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) river dam, now own comfortable homes at Diamond, EBD.

These new residences provide safer living conditions, enhancing the socio-economic well-being of the settlers and their families.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, presented keys to the new homeowners today.

These two-bedroom homes each measure 600 sq. ft. and also feature a living room, kitchen and washroom area.

The Ministry has been engaging with approximately 291 squatters on the sea dam at Herstelling, Farm, Covent Garden, Prospect, Diamond, Grove, and Friendship since 2021.

About 50% of the settlers have already received land allocations in housing schemes.

The sea dams are zero-tolerance squatting zones, as occupation hinders access and drainage works, posing flood risks and threatening the safety of residents.