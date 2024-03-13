Fmr Reg. 6 REO acquitted on cybercrime charge against Pandit

Former Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne), Dr Veerasammy Ramayya, was on Wednesday acquitted on a cybercrime charge against a Corentyne Pandit.

Ramayya was charged in December 2022 after it was alleged that he used a computer system to harass and humiliate Surujdyal Sahadeo, called ‘Pandit Dave” who is also a councillor on the Region Six Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Sahadeo accused the former REO of calling him ‘Gailbaka’ and also that he was using cow’s milk to wash his foot which resulted in a shortage of milk at Number 52 Village.

The facts of the charge also alleged that Ramayya claimed that Pandit Dave stole $1.8 million.

Ramayya appeared in court and was released on his own recognizance.

However, during the trial, the video in question was presented to the court and in her ruling, Magistrate Renita Singh stated after reviewing the evidence, there was no harm brought to the RDC Councilor.

In addition, she pointed out that while mention was made of the use of cow’s milk, it did not show Ramayya saying that there was a shortage of milk at Number 52 Village.

Further, she ruled that the video did not make mention of Pandit Dave stealing $1.8 million even though, it stated that had collected the money.

Dr Ramayya has been a controversial figure in Region Six since being appointed REO when the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) took office in 2015.

During his tenure, he had allegedly undertaken projects without the approval of the RDC and was later forced to resign. He later left the Alliance for Change and joined the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) ahead of the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Following the PPP/C’s return to office, Dr Ramayya had been asked to head the Rapid Response Task Force but had tendered his resignation after his demands were not met.