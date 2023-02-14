Fmr Colombian President praises Guyana’s forest management

The Iwokrama forest, part of the larger Amazon basin, in the heart of Guyana

The 2023 Guyana Energy Conference began on Tuesday at the Marriott Hotel with former Colombian President Ivan Duque praising, among other things, Guyana’s forest management rates.

Guyana has one of the world’s lowest deforestation and according to Duque, the world needs more of this as it makes the transition to greener economies.

“Even though we use regular energy and make the transition, we still have to protect nature. We have to protect the landscapes. We have to protect those areas that are crucial ecosystems for the present and future of humanity.”

“(Guyana’s forests) is one of the most beautiful landscapes, that Guyana has for the world. And imagine this country has more than 90% of its tropical jungle. And it has one of the lowest levels of deforestation,” Duque remarked.

Duque noted that even as Guyana continues to build out its Low Carbon Development economy, the maintenance of protected areas is crucial.

He further praised President Dr Irfaan Ali for updating the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) which was first launched in 2009 by the then President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who is now Vice President.

“Guyana is a very important model to share with the world,” he expressed, noting that the LCDS is not juts “great paperwork or vision” but it is a living strategy that takes place “day by day”.