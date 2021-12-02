Fmr APNU+AFC Finance Minister arrested by SOCU over alleged corrupt transactions

Former Finance Minister, Winston Jordan

Former Finance Minister under the APNU+AFC Administration, Winston Jordan, has been arrested by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) which is currently probing alleged instances of corrupt governmental transactions which occurred from 2015 to 2020.

This was confirmed by persons close with the investigation who noted that “he was arrested pending a criminal investigation of misconduct in public office”.

Up to the time of publication of this article, Jordan remained in custody.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall had in October announced that an investigation into the suspected shady dealings of the former APNU+AFC government is actively being pursued.

Nandlall had explained that Jordan has been implicated in a number of nefarious transactions.

These include the hiding of the US$18 million signing bonus which the APNU+AFC administration had received from ExxonMobil, the alleged sale of a number of prime pieces of land after the contentious March 02, General and Regional Elections, and the alleged sale of several vehicles from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to close associates of the then administration without observing proper procedure.

In a statement in response to the announcement, Jordan had said he will be seeking legal advice, saying that “I have consulted with my lawyers on this latest attempt to malign me in public, and we have agreed on a certain course of action.”

Jordan, who has over 35 years of public service, had contended that “these allegations are false, baseless and repugnant…I cannot and will not be intimidated.”