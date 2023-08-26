Fly Allways Airline introduces flights from Guyana to Toronto

Fly Allways, a leading name in aviation excellence, proudly announced its latest ventureinto international skies with the introduction of new flights connecting the city ofGeorgetown to the captivating destination of Toronto, Canada.

According to a press release from the airline, Fly Allways is set to launch its new flights from Canada on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, and will be operated 2 days per week out of Canada, on Sundays and Tuesdays. It will also be flying 2 times per week out of Guyana on Mondays and Wednesdays. The flights will be direct flights with a 45-minute fuel stop in Punta Cana.

The airline hosted a special event for local travel agents to unveil this exciting development, showcasing its commitment to providing unparalleled travel experiences to its valued passengers.

The event held at Marriott on Wednesday, August 15, 2023, was attended by a diversearray of about 25 local representatives and travel agents, each welcomed with theunique style of warmth and hospitality that defines Fly Allways. The airline’s executivesand representatives shared insights into the new flight routes and exceptional benefitsthey will offer.

With a spirit of anticipation in the air, attendees were treated to a captivatingpresentation that highlighted the special features of the new destination in Canada.

During the event, Guyana Country Manager, Patricia Lewis, welcomed the agentsand gave introductory remarks.

The Airline’s Director of Commerce, Natascha Abdulhak, who, along with her team came from Suriname for the event, shared a presentation of the new route. Abdulhak expressed the airline’s enthusiasm for expanding its horizons and fostering stronger connections between Georgetown and Canada.

Fly Allways has always been dedicated to connecting people, cultures, and experiences.

The event also included interactive sessions where travel agents had the opportunity toengage directly with Fly Allways’ team, gaining deeper insights into the flight schedules,services and unique offerings that set the airline apart. Local travel agents and otherattendees expressed their enthusiasm for the new route and lauded Fly Allways for itsunwavering commitment to quality, comfort, and innovation.

Tickets are now available for booking.

“Whether travellers seek to embark on adventures, explore new cultures, or embrace the beautiful landscapes of Canada, Fly Allways is positioned to provide an unmatched journey that exceeds expectations. Fly Allways has noticed that there is a substantial demand for the Toronto/Georgetown VV route, and we believe that we will be successful with the introduction of this route,” the airline said.

The flight on the Toronto route will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft, which has a seating capacity of 180 in Economy-setting.

Compared with other airlines on this route, Fly Allways states that “onboard catering” isan important part of the flight experience. As a result, the airline has tailored this toefficiency and the delight of passengers with the ticket purchase.

Additionally, the airline provides free 8kg (17lbs) hand luggage and 23 kg (50lbs) Check-in Baggage included within the ticket price.

For more information, bookings, and inquiries about the new flights to Canada, visit Fly Allways website at www.flyallways.com or contact them at the telephone numbers listed onthe website.

Fly Allways is a young, dynamic airline based in Suriname with its new sales office onMain Street, Georgetown. The airline offers charter and scheduled flights and cargoservices out of Guyana within the Caribbean, Central America and South America. Theaim is to be the preferred airline with a dedication to the highest quality of customerservice delivered with joy, creativity, respect and responsibility.