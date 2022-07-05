Fisherman killed in ECD accident

A fisherman was on Monday evening killed while he was allegedly attempting to cross the Success Public Road, East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Dead is 22-year-old Ajay Ali, a fisherman of Unity Village, Mahaica, ECD.

Based on reports received, a motorcar bearing registration number HB 5349 driven by a 46-year-old resident of Cane Grove, ECD was proceeding along the Success Public Road when the fisherman allegedly ran into the path of the vehicle.

As a result of the collision, Ali fell onto the road surface where he received several injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the time conducted a breathalyzer test on the driver but no traces of alcohol were found in his system. The driver currently remains in police custody assisting with further investigations.