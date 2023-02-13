Fisherman killed in Annandale accident

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a fisherman which occurred on Saturday evening along the Annandale Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is 49-year-old Rooplall Rukhdeo of Peter Street, Annandale, ECD.

Reports are that motorcar PLL 4752 was proceeding north along the western side of the Annandale Access Road when it was alleged by the driver that he saw a group of persons sitting on a wooden stand on the western side of the road, imbibing alcohol.

The driver noted that whilst he was in the process of passing the group, one of the individuals who was sitting on the stand, fell onto the roadway and in the path of the vehicle.

As a result, the left-side front wheel ran over the man.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition and conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a Police Force pick-up. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, which read .004% micrograms.

The driver was arrested and is assisting with the investigation.

A post-mortem was conducted at around 8:20hrs today on the body of Rukhdeo at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary by Doctor Nehaul Singh.

On completion, Dr Singh gave the cause of death as multiple crushed injuries to the head.

The body was handed over to the relatives for burial.