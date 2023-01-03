Fisherman found dead in rice field

A fisherman was on Tuesday morning found dead in a rice field at De Hoop Branch Road Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, Region Five (Mahaica/Berbice).

A Guyana Power and Light (GPL) electric wire was seen hanging from a pole into the rice field, where the body was seen lying.

The dead man has since been identified as Charran Balleram, 23, a fisherman of Quakers Dam Mahaica.

Police say an unknown caller contacted the Mahaicony Police Station and reported that a man was seen lying in a rice field about five feet from motorcycle CJ 4816 that was on its side in the grass parapet on De Hoop Branch Road.

The now dead man’s brother, also a fisherman, said he and Balleram normally go fishing and on Tuesday at about 04:40hrs, he was at home waiting for his brother for them to go set seine to catch fish.

The brother told investigators that at about 05:55hrs, he decided to go looking for the man and found him lying in the rice field.

The body was taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the body was examined for marks of violence but none was seen.

The motorcycle was also examined and the front light was seen broken. However, family members claim that the said light was broken long ago.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to be conducted on the body.