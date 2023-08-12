First Son’s lemonade sale raises $3.4M for animal welfare

First Son Zayd Ali with his parents – President Dr Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali – at his second lemonade sale on Friday

Guyana’s First Son, Zayd Ali, has raised some $3.4 million to be donated to animal welfare groups in the country.

The 4-year-old son of President Dr Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali hosted his second lemonade sale on Friday on the lawns of State House.

The sale was aimed at raising funds to support animal welfare activities undertaken by two local animal welfare groups: Tails of Hope and Paws for a Cause.

Guyanese supporting the First Son’s fundraiser at State House on Friday

Scores of Guyanese went out to support the First Son’s lemonade sale, which was spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady.

Speaking briefly with the media, Mrs Ali highlighted her son’s love for animals as the reason behind hosting the fundraiser sale.

“He is very adamant about helping our animals. He loves and he cares for animals,” the First Lady said.

She added, “This is something we – the President and I – try to morally teach our son. So, this is just one quality we teach him – to care for animals… It’s very important to our furry friends.”

Meanwhile, a representative for Paws for a Cause also expressed appreciation to the First Family for allowing them to collaborate on this cause to raise funds for animal welfare.

With the $3.4 million earned from sales and donations, some $1.7 million each will go to the two animal welfare groups to continue their work.

The First Lady took time to thank all those who came out and supported the lemonade sale for her son’s furry friends.

At the First Son’s first lemonade sale fundraiser held in March this year, raised $1,850,000 that went to a spay and neuter campaign by the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).