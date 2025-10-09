First Lady meets with Housing Ministers on Georgetown Urban Development Framework

First Lady Arya Ali on Wednesday met with Minister of Housing Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry Vanessa Benn the Georgetown Urban Development Framework, and other community development initiatives.

With an ambitious target of 40,000 homes to be delivered in five years, the ministry is working to ensure that communities across the country also benefit from supporting infrastructure and facilities such as recreational spaces.

According to the First Lady, through the National Beautification Project, her office will play an integral role in ensuring safe modern recreational spaces are developed, and that communities look and feel better through scenic revitalisation.

She noted that an important aspect of this collaboration will be an ongoing tree planting exercise which will be supported by the Guyana Forestry Commission and the National Agricultural Research and Extension institute (NAREI).