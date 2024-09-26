First Lady Arya Ali honoured with Global Impact Leadership Award

First Lady Arya Ali receives the prestigious Global Female Impact Leadership award from Executive Director of the Centre for Economic and Leadership Development, Dr. Ibifuro Ken-Giami, during the Global Power Women Conference in New York

NEW YORK (September 26, 2024) – In recognition of her work to advance the rights of women and girls, First Lady Mrs Arya Ali yesterday received the Global Female Impact Leadership Award during the Global Power Women Conference (GPWC) which was held at the City University of New York.

The award recognizes global first ladies who have made a significant impact on a global scale through their strategic and compassionate leadership and advocacy, addressing critical global issues, driving positive social or environmental change, and shaping global policies and practices to make a tangible difference in the world.

The award is conferred on global women leaders following a rigorous selection process and thorough merit-based assessment by the Board of the Center for Economic and Leadership (CELD).

Humbled by the recognition, Mrs Ali said that the award is not just an individual accomplishment, but a tribute to the countless women in Guyana who have worked tirelessly for equality, recognition, and justice.

“The women whose voices have sometimes been silenced but whose courage have never faltered. The women who have shattered glass ceilings, as well as to those who are working every day to hold their families together, support their communities, and make small but significant strides towards gender equality. I stand here as one among many, humbled to represent their collective struggles, their resilience, and their unyielding determination,” the First Lady stated during her acceptance speech.

She added that while the award is a symbol of what women in Guyana have achieved so far, it is also a reminder of the work that still lies ahead. She drew attention the fact that it will take several centuries for gender parity to be achieved despite the progress made.

Mrs Ali also thanked the Board of the Center for Economic and Leadership Development (CELD) for recognizing the work being done in Guyana for women and girls.

“Thank you again for this incredible honor. Let us all continue the fight for a world where gender equality is not just a goal, but a reality,” she said.

Several of the First Lady’s projects align with Sustainable Development Goal five (5) which focuses on empowering women and achieving equality.

Specifically, her groundbreaking Menstrual Hygiene Initiative has impacted more than 32,000 women and girls who continue to benefit from the distribution of sanitary products and information regarding menstrual health and hygiene.

Mrs Ali also presented that project to a global audience at the conference in New York, and received a standing ovation for its transformational impact on the lives of women and girls.