Fire threatens complete destruction of Guyana Stores

A fire of unknown origin this morning threatened the complete destruction of the Guyana Stores building located at Water Street-Main Street, Georgetown.

Firefighters were dispatched during the wee hours of the day and spent hours battling the blaze which had engulfed the upper flat of the age-old structure.

The fire was eventually contained. The damages and losses suffered are still being assessed.

Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) was incorporated in 1976 as a State owned enterprise to acquire the business and assets of the Booker Group of Companies.