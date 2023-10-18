Fire Services responded to over 1,500 grass fires for year so far

Grass Fire [GFS photo]

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service: GRASS FIRES ADVISORY

Guyana has been experiencing El Niño as of July 2023.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, El Niño, commonly referred to as the ‘dry season’, is expected to continue across the tropical Pacific Ocean through December 2023.

The Guyana Fire Service has observed a vast increase in grass and rubbish fires since the start of the dry season and has been responding to a number of these fires every day.

To date, the Fire Service has responded to 1511 reports of grass and garbage fires for the year.

Since the start of the dry season in July, 894 reports have been received; 56 of those calls were made in the last 48 hours.

Garbage and grass fires pose serious risks to businesses, homes, and the livelihoods of citizens; they can cause extensive damage to vegetation, including rainforests, which take years to recover, plant and animal deaths, and erosion of creeks and wetlands.

The Fire Department has been issuing a number of advisories to this effect and continues to urge citizens to avoid lighting these fires at this time, to remain vigilant, take the necessary precautions, and to report all fires to the Fire Service as soon as they occur.

There have been instances where uncontrolled grass or garbage fires spread to buildings and destroyed them.

Citizens are therefore warned that if they start a fire they will be responsible for any damage, injuries and losses resulting from that fire.

Here are some safety tips to reduce the chances of fire during this dry season:

WHILE ON THE ROAD:

• Avoid parking recently-driven vehicles on dry grass. Park vehicles so that the exhaust does not come into contact with dry grass, leaves, or weeds.

• Do not discard cigarettes from moving vehicles. Lit cigarettes can cause fires, which can be disastrous during the dry season.

• Avoid welding outside near grass or combustible materials.

AT HOME:

• Equip homes with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and fire alarms.

• Avoid cooking outdoors during the dry season. If you do cook, never leave it unattended. If using charcoal or wood, make sure that the fire has been extinguished by soaking it with water before disposing of the coals.

• During this time, do not burn household trash in barrels. Find other means of garbage disposal.

• Clear dry grasses and vegetation from around your home. Clear leaves from the roof and gutters; rake them away from the sides of the home.

• Move anything that will burn far away from structures, like firewood, compost piles, brush piles, etc.

• Notify GPL when dead trees or overhanging limbs endanger electric wires.

• Avoid outdoor burning during the dry season, and remember to never leave grass or garbage fires unattended, as the possibility for them to get out of control and spread is much higher at this time.

• If there have been any recently-burned piles, check them for flare-ups and ensure they are fully extinguished.

• Avoid using fire as a form of land clearing, particularly in agricultural areas; these may lead to forest fires, which pose a great threat to wildlife and aviation.

FIRE SAFETY FOR YOU:

• Keep a watchful eye out for grass and garbage fires, which are most likely to occur during the dry season.

• Practice fire safety with your family. If you see suspicious fire or smoke, call 912.

• Plan escape routes away from your home by car and foot.