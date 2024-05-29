Fire Service to establish new outpost at CJIA following runway expansion

In a concerted effort to optimise response times following the recent expansion of the runway at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the Guyana Fire Service is set to establish a new outpost at a Hangar located south of the London Army Base.

Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Robeson Benn, accompanied by the Chief Fire Officer Mr. Gregory Wickham and team on Monday visited and inspected the hangar and its access routes. This strategic move aims to enhance the Fire Service’s ability to respond swiftly and efficiently to any emergencies at the airport.

The new outpost underscores the government’s commitment to safety and emergency preparedness, ensuring that robust fire and rescue services adequately support the expanded airport infrastructure.