Fire Service gets over $200M in new equipment to boost firefighting

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn and Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn today presented the Guyana Fire Service with six new equipment in a move expected to boost the firefighting capabilities of the organisation.

One water bowser, one airport rescue firefighting truck, two water tenders, and two ambulances were among the apparatus.

The Government of Guyana paid $178.6 million for four of the appliances, while Angloco, the vehicles’ manufacturer, donated two water tenders worth $28 million.

During brief remarks, Minister Benn stated that the equipment will boost the Fire Service’s capabilities and thanked President Dr. Irfaan Ali for the support which was critically needed.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Gregory Wickham thanked the Minister and Permanent Secretary for their support, noting that the airport rescue firefighting vehicle will bring the Eugene F. Correia International Airport up to the correct standard.

The Chief further disclosed that the ambulances will be used in the expansion of the Emergency Medical Services to Regions 3 and 5.

An advanced training exercise is currently ongoing which will also strengthen the EMS to better serve the public.

The CFO pledged that the Guyana Fire Service will execute all duties in a professional way and continue to strive for excellence in order to provide an exceptional service to the citizens of Guyana.