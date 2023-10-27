Fire Service battling wildfire at Rome, EBD

The raging wildfire at Rome, East Bank Demerara

See below for a statement from the Guyana Fire Service on a raging wildfire on the East Bank of Demerara:

A raging wildfire is currently ongoing at Rome, New Road, East Bank Demerara.

The fire is leaving a trail of destruction and posing an imminent threat to lives and the environment.

Water tenders and a bowser from the Central, West Ruimveldt, and Eccles fire stations initially responded to a report of a wildfire in the area at 8:56 a.m. today.

Using two jets from WT#89 tank supply in conjunction with one jet from WB#14, firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

However, we were later alerted to another fire in the area, close to where the first fire occurred.

The wildfire, which was reignited at 1:20 p.m., has quickly escalated in size and intensity, fueled by dry conditions, high winds, and an abundance of flammable vegetation the inferno has already consumed countless acres of land.

Water carrier #16, water tender #105 and firefighters from the Campbellville and Alberttown fire stations are on the scene, awaiting support.

Ranks and appliances are separated from the fire by a large canal, which is interfering with firefighting efforts at this time.

Nonetheless, the Fire Service would like to express that the safety of our residents and our environment is paramount.

We will continue to work tirelessly to bring this situation under control as quickly as possible.

The fire is currently destroying two 30-acre lots which are intended for private industrial development.

Landowners are being urged to desist from lighting fires for land clearing at this time.

It is crucial for all residents to remain vigilant and monitor their lands for any signs of potential wildfires.

The recent dry conditions and high temperatures make it essential for us to take proactive measures to protect our community and environment.

By monitoring and maintaining your lands, you can help reduce the risk of wildfires and contribute to the safety of our community.

Let us remain vigilant and prepared during this dry season.