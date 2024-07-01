Fire ravaging several houses at Bushlot

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

Fire at Bushlot, West Coast Berbice

The Guyana Fire Service is currently engaged in combating a significant fire on Bushlot Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

The fire was reported at 18:03 hrs, and the first response unit arrived promptly at 18:10 hrs. The blaze has affected five buildings and is being tackled by twenty firefighters, who have the fire surrounded with Water Tender #90 from Onverwagt, Water Tender #106 from Mahaica, and Water Tender #74 from New Amsterdam.

Our team is working diligently to extinguish the fire. We advise commuters that the area will be heavily smoke-logged. Please exercise caution and traverse safely.

More updates will be provided as it becomes available.