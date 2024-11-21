Fire partially destroys West Canje house

Quick response by the New Amsterdam Fire Department today resulted in a two-storey house being saved from total destruction.

The building is situated at Budhan Housing Scheme, West Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Thirty-seven-year-old Tamika Roach who lives on the lower flat with her husband and two children said she got home at about 13:00h and went back out.

While on the road, she got a telephone call from her brother indicating that the house was on fire.

“And I didn’t think much of it because I was at home just now and I thought we always get grass fire around the area but then I still acted and I said let me come home and see what it is. By the time I reached home, my whole downstairs and upstairs was in smoke but I couldn’t see anything but the fire service was here they had already break down the door and they started to out the fire.”

“Everything from in my room all my clothes everything for my son, my vanity, my TV, fan, most of my documents…Everything, the whole ceiling the walls everything, it’s just my daughter’s room just wet but in my room nothing was saved,” Roach said.

The upper flat of the building, which housed Roach’s mother, nephew, and sister, was saved.

Divisional Fire Officer Clive McDonald said it was 13:20 when the fire department received the call.

“I want to extend thanks to the neighbours who were very alert to inform the fire service. One person had to eventually drive from this scheme to the New Amsterdam Fire Station to make that call because the call was a running call, would be deemed running somebody come in and reported it. So, again I want to extend thanks to the neighbours for being alert to be able to alert the fire service and also my ranks that went into action immediately because if you look you will notice there that this building is still standing you have to go inside of this building to know if there is a fire and on the ground floor.”

Meanwhile, Roach while shaken expressed appreciation for the work done by the fire department.

“I am thankful for life. It could have been worse, we could have lost the house, but repairs can be done. I am grateful for the swift action of the Guyana Fire Service; they really acted fast. They tried to calm the situation. GPL [Guyana Power and Light], the police, everybody was here, the ambulance, EMT everybody was here.”

“I am grateful that everybody came, my staff, neighbours… I am grateful for the neighbour who called…we have good neighbours in this area. Everybody that came out, friends my husband’s friends they’re putting their hands to start cleaning up because I’m shaken,” she said.