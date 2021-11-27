Fire guts Skeldon guest house

Fire ravaging the building

An early morning fire of unknown origin destroyed a popular guest house located at lot 54 Line Path, Corriverton, Berbice.

The fire started sometime around 02:45 at the ‘Embassy Guest House’, which is two-storey wooden and concrete structure. A bar and restaurant are housed in the bottom flat.

Owner of the building, Swarendra Sukhpaul called “Suren” said he received a call from someone around 02:55h that the building was on fire and then he called the Fire Service as he rushed to the location.

The destroyed Embassy Guest House in Skeldon

By the time he arrived, the entire upper flat of the building was already engulfed in flames.

Nevertheless, firefighters eventually doused the fire but not before the second floor was destroyed.

While no one was injured in the fire, millions of dollars have been lost.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of this morning’s blaze.