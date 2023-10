The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A fire last evening destroyed a house at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The house belonged to Councillor on the Regional Democratic Council, Verena Rasheed.

Initial reports suggest that the fire might have been electrical in nature since no one was at home at the time of the blaze.

The Guyana Fire Service has launched an investigation.