Fire erupts at Number 8 Primary School

Some of the items destroyed in the fire at the Number 8 Primary School

Firefighters this morning responded to a call of a fire at the Number 8 Primary School, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Upon arrival at the scene at around 08:30h, several pockets of fire were observed in a storeroom in the school’s compound.

The firefighters succeeded in containing the blaze to that room where they extinguished it.

A quantity of school supplies, kitchen utensils and detergents were destroyed.

INews understands that the fire was electrical in origin.

There are no reported injuries.