A fire of unknown origin was this evening detected at the Bhivar/Ansa McAl building located at Lot 1 Main Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Two fire tenders under the command of Station Officer Sutton, Section Leader Joseph and a crew of nine persons are on the ground fighting the fire.

The fire is reportedly under control at this time.

This is a developing story…