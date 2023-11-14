Fire destroys WCB home

The home of a Bourda Market vendor was completely gutted by fire on Tuesday evening, leaving at least three persons making alternative living arrangements.

The fire reportedly started at about 18:00h at the Number 12 Village, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) home.

At the time of the blaze, the vendor, Sokwattie Ramnarine, called “Neena” was not at home. The 59-year-old woman was reportedly at the market when the fire erupted.

The vendor and her two children, aged 29 and 18 years old, occupied the house but neither was at home.

However, neighbours were able to remove a bus that was parked under the house and prevent it from going up in flames.