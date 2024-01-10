Fire destroys Timehri supermarket

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

At 04:28 hrs today, the Fire Service was alerted to a fire at Track ‘K’ Hyde Park, Timehri.

Water Tender #109 and Water Carrier #16, along with ten firefighters from the Timehri Fire Station, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The structure involved was a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by Rabindra Kalnarine, which he operated as a supermarket.

As a result of the blaze, the building and its contents were destroyed.

Additionally, a two-storey house at the same address, also owned by Rabindra Kalnarine, which he occupied with his family of two (2), was also affected by the fire.

Radiated heat from the building of origin caused a quantity of polyvinyl chloride ceiling, a wooden panel door, three (3) sash windows, and some paint work all on the first floor to be destroyed.

One jet from Light Pump #125 operating from an open water source, one jet from water tender #109 tank supply, and one jet from water carrier #16 tank supply were used to quell the fire.

Fire prevention officials are currently investigating what caused the fire.