Fire destroys Providence house

A fire of so far unknown origin this morning destroyed a house located at Old Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The one-storey wooden house was occupied by a woman, her husband and their two children, aged 18 and 9.

At the time of the fire, no one was at home.

The woman, Natasha Hope, was at a nearby shop when someone called her and informed her that a house in the area was on fire.

When she returned home, the woman realised it was her house.

The woman said she ran into the house in a bid to retrieve her son’s school documents and was successful in saving some of them.

The woman retrieving her son’s schoolbooks

However, due to the intense heat in the building, she had to run to safety.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched by the Guyana Fire Service.