Fire destroys home, paint store at Grove

The fire which erupted at the building located at Station Street, Grove, EBD

A fire has destroyed a building that housed a home and a paint store located at Station Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The Rex Reid paint store was completely destroyed by the fire which erupted at around midday today. The owner of the establishment resided in the upper flat of the two-storey building.

INews understands that a building situated next door was also partially destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters are currently at the scene.