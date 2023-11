The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A fire is currently ravaging a building at Canfield, East Canje, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Affected is a family of seven persons who dwelled in the structure.

The fire also destroyed another building on the same property, which was used as a furniture bond.

It is suspected that the blaze originated from a grass fire in the neighbouring plot.

This is a developing story…