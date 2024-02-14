Fire destroys Berbice hotel

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at Castle Hotel located on Chapel Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

At about 4:37 p.m., Water tenders #74 and #87, along with a Land Rover and their crews under the command of Divisional Officer Harry, promptly responded to the scene, with the first unit arriving at 4:40 p.m.

At this time, the top floor of the three-storey building is engulfed in flames, while the second floor has been destroyed.

There have been no reports of injuries and all occupants were reportedly safely evacuated from the building.

Firefighters remain on the scene as they attempt to quell the flames in a timely manner and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

More details to follow.