Fire destroys Bartica house

See full statement from Guyana Fire Service:

At approximately 15:36 p.m. yesterday, the Guyana Fire Service was alerted to a fire at Lot 40, Second Avenue, Bartica, Region 7.

Water tender #98 and water tender #11 from the Bartica Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a one-story wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames.

The building is owned by 57-year-old Bhagwanttie Rohit-Joseph. It was occupied by 31-year-old Bheesham Rohit and 25-year-old Camacy Hendricks.

As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed.

Due to radiated heat, two houses located on the northern and southern sides of the building of origin suffered damage to a quantity of window panes, PVC guttering, and roof facing.

Additionally, a motorcycle and boat engine belonging to Bheesham Rohit were also destroyed.

Two jets working from water bowser #11 in relay with water tender #98 were used to extinguish the fire.

Investigations are underway to determine what caused the fire.