Fire completely destroys South Ruimveldt house, nearby buildings suffer damages

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

A devastating fire broke out at Lot 265 Blue Sackie Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, yesterday evening, leaving three people homeless and causing extensive damage to neighboring properties.

The fire department received the call at 17:05 hrs and arrived on the scene at 17:11 hrs. The first jet was activated at 17:12 hrs, utilizing a total of 14,573 liters of water to combat the blaze.

The fire response included Water Tenders #118, #85, #105, and Water Carrier #18. Personnel on the scene included Sub Officer (Ag) Scipio, Section Leader Hackshaw, Leading Firemen Dickerson, Persaud, Nurse, and twelve additional firefighters.

The primary structure involved was a wooden and concrete single-floor building owned by 59-year-old Shellon Glenn. The occupants, Campton Glenn (53), Campton Glenn Junior (32), and Kianna Glenn (5), were left homeless as a result of the fire which destroyed the building and its contents.

Adjacent structures also suffered significant damage. A two-storey wooden and concrete building, located at Lot 262 Blue Sackie Drive, lost its northern wall, an air conditioning condenser on the southern wall, six sash windows, and 12 meters of PVC guttering due to radiated heat from the building of origin.

Another two-storey wooden and concrete building located at Lot 263 Blue Sackie Drive, experienced severe damage to 11.3 meters of PVC ceiling and guttering on the southern side wall, along with the complete destruction of one sash window.

Additionally, a pearl white Toyota Sequoia V8 (PKK 2521) located at Lot 264 Blue Sackie Drive also sustained damage as a result of the blaze. The vehicle’s driver-side window was completely destroyed, and the entire left side of the vehicle was severely damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the fire prevention department.One line from Water Tender #85 tank supply, a hose reel, and one line from Water Tender #118 with a water relay from Water Carrier #18 were used to extinguish the fire.