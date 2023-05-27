Final phase of Diamond-to-Good Success bypass road commences

Demarcation of the Grove-to-Diamond bypass road

Works on the final part of the bypass road from Diamond to Good Success on the East Bank of Demerara have commenced, thus paving the way for the rehabilitation of the entire EBD highway from Diamond/Grove to Timehri.

This alternative road, which runs from Diamond through Kaneville/Grove to Good Success, will facilitate the East Bank traffic while rehabilitation works get underway on the highway.

The Public Works Ministry, in a statement on Friday, assured persons living along the EBD corridor within the Diamond/ Grove area that the construction of the Diamond to Good Success Road will be completed before works start on the highway.

The state of the Grove section of the East Bank Demerara Highway

As per the current bypass, the road and bridge works include the widening of community roads and the construction of two reinforced concrete bridges between Diamond and Good Success. In Diamond, the Back, and Third Streets are being rehabilitated and widened; while in New Grove, First Street is being rehabilitated to link to Kaneville Main Access Road with the construction of a new bridge.

Contracts for this final phase of the bypass were awarded this month and contractors began mobilising.

In the kick-off meeting last Monday to launch the works, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill stressed the importance of this roadway to the development of the East Bank Demerara corridor.

“This bypass will provide critical road connectivity, precisely why it is being built, to accommodate road users while we rehabilitate and upgrade the EBD highway. I don’t need to tell you how critical this is, you already know, and so I urge representatives of the contractors and utility companies to work assiduously to complete the works within the agreed timelines,” the Minister stated.

Lights installed along the Kaneville Access Road

Meanwhile, civil works are also ongoing with the installation of streetlights in all three communities and are scheduled to be completed by the end of this week.

The relocation of utilities has commenced and will be completed in four weeks’ time. Works are presently ongoing in Kaneville Main Access Roads. While works for utility poles and being undertaken in-house.

In relation to the road widening works, contracts were awarded in five lots, the contractors are currently mobilising for the completion of works in July 2023. These works are being funded by the Government of Guyana at a cost of $554 million.

Traffic advisory

The Ministry has noted that travel will only be permitted to cars, SUVs, and buses. No heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) will be permitted to use the bypass road.

“HGVs will be required to continue to use the EBD Public Road. In that case, all road users are also urged to follow traffic signages within the proximity of the area, follow designated pedestrian routes, and obey traffic signals,” the Ministry underscored.

Road users were also asked to exercise alertness and patience as changes are expected in the route. Members of the public were cautioned to adhere to posted speed limits and adjust driving speed accordingly when passing through the area.