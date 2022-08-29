Fight over cutlass leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Dead: Selman King

A young man is now dead while his cousin is seriously injured after they were attacked by a cutlass-wielding man during a wedding after-party this morning.

Dead is 23-year-old Selman King of Wiruni, Upper Berbice River while the injured person is 18-year-old Shane Osborne whose arm is reportedly severed.

The incident occurred at Kimbia, Upper Berbice River, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) where the cousins and others were imbibing in alcohol following a wedding in the area.

Injured: Shane Osbourne

Reports are that during the wedding, no alcohol was served and as such, a group of attendees went to another location to consume liquor.

Councillor of the Wiruni Village Council Vanwest Osborne told this publication that at about 3:00h on Monday, he received a telephone call wherein someone informed him that his son had lost a hand and was also chopped to the face.

He explained that upon investigating, he was told that two men were arguing over the ownership of a cutlass when Osborne intervened, seeking to make peace.

The Councillor said he was told that his son and the man carrying the cutlass got into an argument and during the row, the teenager was chopped twice.

King subsequently intervened and he too was chopped.

The young Osborne is currently undergoing surgery at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

The suspect remains at large.