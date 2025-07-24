GPS to get AI-powered surveillance system, bodycams for officers Despite LCDS' windfall earnings, Norton rejects it but APNU still campaigns on its gains Amid dwindling support, Norton says there is 'hope for the future' for APNU+AFC alliance Sampson’s special seals Kares T10 title-repeat for Titans All-Stars 30% reduction in electricity rates for Mahdia, Campbelltown residents Guyana eyes production of peritoneal fluids, saline, syringes to supply local and regional markets
FGM defends snubbing of ERC’s elections Code of Conduct

07 August 2025
Amanza Walton-Desir

Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) has joined the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) in defending their decisions to boycott the signing of the Ethnic Relations Commission’s (ERC) elections Code of Conduct.

In a statement today, FGM said it declined to sign the Code because it has unaddressed issues with the ERC.

The statement outlined that FGM Leader and Presidential Candidate, Amanza Walton-Desir had formally submitted a detailed response to the ERC highlighting what it considered to be structural and procedural weaknesses in the draft Code.

“While the ERC acknowledged receipt and indicated it would consider the recommendations, no further engagement or amendment followed,” FGM stated.

Walton-Desir, according to the statement, said her party “welcomed the spirit behind the ERC’s initiative”. However, she said the Code needs to be more than just symbolic.

“It must be credible, enforceable, and rooted in equity,” the party said.

Nevertheless, FGM said it is committed to peaceful campaigning and national unity.

In a statement on Wednesday, APNU defended its decision to boycott, stating that “while we believe in the value of a Code of Conduct on peaceful, respectful, and lawful campaigning, we have no confidence in the impartiality and independence of the Ethnic Relations Commission”.

Nevertheless, APNU pledged that it will conduct its elections campaign “in a peaceful, lawful, respectful manner – as we already are.”

The Code is aimed at securing commitments from political parties to uphold peace, avoid hate speech, and promote ethnic harmony during the election season.

The other four political parties that have been approved to contest the September 1 elections signed onto the Code. Zulfikar Mustapha signed on behalf of the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Hana Dmitriyev represented the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Khemraj Ramjattan signed for the Alliance for Change (AFC), and Eon Thomas represented the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) party, which is led by former APNU+AFC minister Simona Broomes.

