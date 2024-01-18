FFTP sponsors surgeries for children with cleft lips

In a profound display of compassion and commitment to changing lives, Food For the Poor (Guy) Inc. covered the financial expenses associated with cleft lip surgeries for two children.

The initiative was done under FFTP Guyana’s Benevolence Program.

The surgeries were performed on January 13 at the Balwant Singh Hospital in Georgetown.

The patients are Brianna Charles, 2, from Tabatinga, a developing Amerindian community west of Lethem in Region Nine; and Dave Charles, 11, from the remote village of Moco Moco also in Lethem, Region Nine.

Dave and Briana were born with cleft lips and faced numerous challenges as a result of the abnormality.

“The stigmatisation and social isolation they experienced due to their condition created barriers that hindered their personal and social development,” FFTP explained in a press statement.

“However, with the intervention of Food For the Poor’s medical initiative, a brighter future awaits Dave and Brianna,” the statement added.

A cleft lip or palate (roof of the mouth) occurs when tissues in a baby’s face and mouth do not fuse properly. A cleft lip is among the most common birth defects and can, fortunately, be corrected.

Surgeries can restore normal function and achieve a more natural appearance in most babies. Cleft lip and cleft palate are two of the most common congenital disabilities. They can cause a wide range of challenges for children, including difficulty with feeding, ear infections and hearing loss, dental problems, speech difficulties, and social, emotional, and behavioral issues.

Brianna’s mother, Bebanie Charles, expressed her gratitude for the support she has received from FFTP. She stated, “I want to say a big thank you for everything. FFTP (Guy) Inc. has helped me a lot, and I appreciate everything they have done for me. I pray that God continues to bless FFTP (Guy) Inc.”

Meanwhile, Dave’s mother, Lucimina Charles, stated, “I am very grateful for the work FFTP (Guy) Inc. has done. FFTP (Guy) Inc. has made a significant investment in our lives, and as a mother, I feel very proud. I will never forget what FFTP (Guy) Inc. has done for me and my son. You have changed his life for the better.”

“Our Benevolence initiative demonstrates the organization’s commitment to reducing poverty and highlights the significant impact medical interventions can have on the overall well-being of individuals and communities. The Program was launched in 2022 and continues to provide medical assistance to individuals with severe medical needs who cannot afford proper treatment,” FFTP said.