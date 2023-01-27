FFTP Guyana aims to construct 100 houses for vulnerable families this year

One of the houses constructed by FFTP Guyana last year

Food For The Poor (FFTP) Guyana plans to construct 100 houses for vulnerable families across the country this year – beneficiaries for which are yet to be identified.

Last year, a total of 30 homes were constructed throughout the country under the organisation’s housing programme. The regions that benefited are Pomeroon-Supenaam, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica, Mahaica-Berbice, and East Berbice-Corentyne.

FFTP Guyana believes it can achieve its 2023 target, once material costs remain stable, according to Chief Executive Officer Vincent Kent and the organisation’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Jonelle Deviera.

The PRO noted that persons interested can reach out to the organisation. Applicants must have dependents under the age of 16 and be considered a low-income family. Moreover, they must possess land ownership.

Meanwhile, last year, FFTP Guyana also provided access to safe water to over 100 households, two schools, and one children’s home in areas along the highway and Region One (Barima-Waini).

Areas that benefited are Haruni Village along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and Tobago Hill in the Mabaruma Sub-District, Region one.

“People there are now able to access…safe water. We upgraded and expanded the primary and secondary lines to allow households to have direct access to water,” Vincent expressed.

Already, a number of vulnerable families in the country are benefitting from new homes, courtesy of President Dr Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MOM) initiative, which was launched by in October 2022.

This year, the movement is expected to construct 150 homes for vulnerable Guyanese.