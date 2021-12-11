Female Supervisor of Mahaicony rice mill robbed of $3.4M

A 41-year-old female supervisor attached to the Kissoondyal Enterprise Inc. Rice Mill, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, was on Friday robbed of more than $3.4 million just after returning from the bank.

The stolen money, which was in the victim’s handbag along with her belongings, was intended to pay workers and rice farmers.

Police say the supervisor left the rice mill with four cheques, amounting to $3,463,798, to change and her bag containing her driver’s license, one identification card, Covid vaccine card, N.I.S card and $20,000 cash.

In the company of a female colleague, she went to a bank in Georgetown, where she encashed the cheques and returned to the rice mill in the said car.

On arrival at the rice mill, as she was about to exit the car, she was confronted by an unidentified male who was armed with a handgun which he pointed at her and demanded that she hand over the bag or he will shoot her.

He then pulled the bag out of her hand and made good his escape out of the compound in an unknown direction.

Several persons in the area were contacted and questioned but no useful information was received.

Checks for the suspect so far have proven futile.

Investigation in progress.