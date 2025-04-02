World News
Fears of famine in Gaza as Israel’s 31-day blockade shuts all bakeries
01 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza, killing at least 21 people on the third day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
- All bakeries in Gaza, including 25 run by the World Food Programme (WFP), have shut down as Israel’s blockade on the Strip continues for a 31st day, marking the longest siege since the war began.
