a boy carries an empty sack outside a building that saws WFP in blue writing

Video Duration 01 minutes 51 seconds play-arrow01:51

Palestinians face hunger as Israeli blockade forces Gaza bakery closures

By 

Published On 2 Apr 20252 Apr 2025

  • Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza, killing at least 21 people on the third day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
  • All bakeries in Gaza, including 25 run by the World Food Programme (WFP), have shut down as Israel’s blockade on the Strip continues for a 31st day, marking the longest siege since the war began.