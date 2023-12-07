Father of 3 succumbs to injuries 13 days after being stabbed

Dead: Kern Wilson

By: Andrew Carmichael

Some 13 days after he was stabbed, a construction worker on Wednesday succumbed to his injuries at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is 45-year-old Kern Wilson, a father of three, who resided at Pepper Street, Heathburn Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB).

Wilson was allegedly stabbed on November 24 at a shop which he operates, located at Edinburgh Village, also on the EBB.

According to the man’s reputed wife, Rosanna Hope, it was around 21:00hrs that night that Wilson called her and informed her that he was injured.

According to the mother of two of his three children, Wilson and the suspect had a bet where the stake was $5000.

Hope said after after Wilson won the bet, the suspect was not satisfied and demanded to get back his money.

The woman said the suspect then went into the shop and picked up the the money box, which had in excess of $5000.

She related that, as a result, an argument ensued between them, during which, Wilson was stabbed several times.

He received stab wounds to his abdomen, arms and back.

“At the time, no one realized that he was being stabbed, they couldn’t see any blood because he was wearing black,” the woman experssed.

Meanwhile, the suspect Mortima Sandy, who was initially remanded, has been granted bail in the sum of $250,000.