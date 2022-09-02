Father of 2 feared dead after lightning strikes fishing boat in Berbice River

Missing: Narine Chandredeo

One person is now missing and is feared dead after lightning struck a fishing vessel in the Berbice River on Thursday night.

It is believed that the missing man was directly hit be the lightning bolt.

The freak accident occurred in the vicinity of Albion in the Berbice River whilst three men were in a small fishing vessel.

The missing man has been identified as Narine Chandredeo, also called ‘Brother’, 28, of Fyrish Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

He along with his brother Navindra, 29, and a worker whose name was given as ‘Rommel’, were on the boat during a thunderstorm. Chandredeo, the boat owner, left home on Thursday morning on a short fishing expedition and was expected back on Friday morning.

The man’s 25-year-old wife Jameela Cyril says that on Friday morning, the two surviving crew members returned.

Reports are that the lightning destroyed the hat which Chandredeo was wearing at the time. The part which remained was handed over to the police.

The two surviving fishermen told investigators that they carried out a search immediately after the incident, but had difficulties doing so due to the darkness of the night.

Police have since arrested the two crew members. The coast guard on Friday assisted with the search for the missing man but up to news time, no body was recovered.

Chandredeo and his wife have been together for seven years and have two children, ages 2 and 6.