Father of 13-Y-O rape victim cries for justice

The father of the 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old man at Kwakwani, Region 10, is calling for the perpetrator to face the full brunt of the law.

The teenager was reportedly raped on Friday last, after leaving school.

Based on reports received, the suspect is a taxi driver who plies his trade in the community.

This publication understands that the teenager boarded the suspect’s car at about 15:00h, and requested to be taken home.

Speaking with this publication, the father explained that, on the day in question, his younger son returned home from school without his sister.

“I asked him where is his sister, and he said he doesn’t know. So, I say, ‘Let me give her some more time… About 17:00h, she still did not reach home. I get a little worried, and I went to the Police Inspector and made a report, but he told me to give her some more time,” the father related.

The father noted that, at about 18:00h, he received a telephone call informing him that the young lady was seen walking in a section of the community.

Without hesitation, he went to the location and made enquiries about his daughter’s whereabouts.

After some time, he located the teen, who related that she had boarded the suspect’s car and asked to be taken home, but he had instead taken her to a desolate area and raped her.

The father said he immediately reported the matter to the Police. He has said that while the Guyana Police Force has arrested the suspect and is investigating the matter, he wants justice to prevail.

Since the incident, the suspect’s mother reportedly approached him and offered financial compensation.

“His mother come at me with $300,000 to finish the story, but I told her money is not my problem, and I need justice for my daughter.”

Further, he added that his daughter is traumatised by the fact that the suspect’s brother is now following every move she makes.

“On Tuesday, on her way to school, the brother drove up alongside her and was watching her every move…,” the father related. As a result, he has made a decision to keep his daughter away from school for some time.

Meanwhile, the Police, in a statement to the media, said they are investigating the incident, and that the alleged perpetrator has been arrested, pending charges.